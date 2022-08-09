What’s up with these open-ended days? Under-employed, we shuffle to the beach, stoop for shells as if for souvenirs from afar— Sanibel Island, maybe, where once we stuffed our luggage with shells the size of fists. Now we point overhead and grunt like cavemen, agog at the novelty of a plane searing the sky as if it were the first flight out of here. Stranded, a year into the pandemic, no one has any news to share, vocabularies reduced to virus, vaccine, variants— that dull emergency of the daily count. Time stretches, sags, goes pear-shaped. There’s little to say but still we mumble behind our masks, eyes widening or squinting in exaggerated empathy or sorrow, desperate to communicate. A straggling sun casts dips and hollows in the sand, washes the shore in weak light. Campers crowd the parking lot, snowbirds shivering in portable saunas, pop-up tents in this California of Canada. But we’re lucky, so lucky. Driftwood in strange, soft-serve shapes algae-green water. Given another chance, we’ll snorkel with mantas at midnight, paraglide from cliff-faces, jounce on camels across blinding deserts. We’ll squeeze into seats on prop planes, knees to chins, and scream with joy at the next adventure. All those words we held back? Next time. Just you wait.