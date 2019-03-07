Grief’s a bastard. Turns up no notice on the doorstep whenever moves in doesn’t shower doesn’t shave won’t do dishes dirty laundry eats badly spends hours in the bathroom keeps you awake half the night shows no consideration puts a filter on all the views no matter how sunny it gets the place still looks like shit. Grief’s a bastard. Talks long distance drinks too much overmedicates can’t finish a book keeps flipping channels mutes the sound turns down the colour ’til it’s all washed out faded away. Grief will travel anywhere in the world to be with you nothing too extravagant for Grief can take the whole sky paint it bloodred demolish cities call down storms turn forests to sawdust punch holes in mountain ranges bedroom doors. Speaks for you whether you like it or not even though there’s nothing left to say and no words left to say it with roars furious flails around when you ask him how things are the fucker tells you trails along behind on walks dead-eyed pathetic shuffles ’til you wait up and turn taking a deep breath knowing what’s coming. Gets old acts distant suddenly doesn’t call for weeks then comes over with too much whiskey and a bag of crappy skunkweed just to keep you on your toes. Jumps you in an alley after a movie and while he’s beating you says we must keep working on this relationship.