Kissing in New Zealand

is the same as kissing anywhere else, your tongue doesn’t circle in a different direction and you still oscillate between not knowing whether to open or close your eyes, but I needed to realize this myself, couldn’t just read it in some traveller’s guide, so when my travelling companion attended a Lord of the Rings tour, I slipped into a sex club instead which sounds raunchier than its reality for it was more about not wanting to fly 14 hours into another hemisphere without kissing someone there than any overt salacious need. I guess I’m old-fashioned that way, though I should be more specific with my wishes as the first guy I kissed hailed from Saskatchewan— which is akin to travelling the entire globe only to find yourself eating at a McDonald’s. Like good Canadians we apologized for being Canadian, then moved on to find Kiwis.