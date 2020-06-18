Glitz, Glam, Ink

Dear Geist,

You believe that writing and publishing a successful novel is more exciting than being in a movie or playing with a hot band, right? Our group, Writers 11, are divided on it. Ten bucks is, or are, on the line!

—Writers 11, Toronto ON

Dear Writers,

We happen to agree. But here is a wee note of caution from Elena Ferrante, on the wild romance of being a published writer: “The fundamental experiences of life . . . hit us, they overwhelm us, and then, if we don’t end up dead in a corner, we write.”

Any other takers?

—The Editors