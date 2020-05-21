What It Takes

Dear Geist,

Am I fooling myself about becoming a writer? It seems all I do is write and send stuff out and open publishers' polite no-thank-you notes. I've been at this for years, with just a few things published in small journals. Or am I one of those writers who grind away for years and finally get a break? Is there some way to tell whether I've got any promise at all?

—Carson Roane, at sea

Dear Carson,

No crystal that we know of can predict a writer';s future. The question for you is whether you want to write. If you do, nothing will stop you, because it is the work of writing that you love. Here is the editor Betsy Lerner, author of several good books, including The Forest for the Trees: An Editor's Advice to Writers: “Asking whether you've got it, whether you should stick with writing or quit, is a little like asking if you should continue living. It's beside the point.” We hope you are considering joining a writers' group, and that you are attending literary events and in general keeping company with writers. The understanding and support of colleagues is indispensable.

—The Editors