Dear Geist,

Why doesn’t anyone in North America say barmy for balmy? According to my research, Barmy came first and still enjoys a jolly life. But most North American dictionaries don’t even mention the earlier Scots barmy. Why not?

—Simon McGavin, Cyberspace

Dear Simon,

This is one of those words that for some reason kept their barriers and left them there, regardless of words with similar meanings. The language expert Bryan Garner says barmy and balmy are used in similar situations, and both use the word to denote “slighty mad” as well as other words. He goes on to mention “unrelated” meanings: for barmy, foamy and frothy; and for balmy, pleasant weather. Barmy doesn’t make a big splash in the book, but Garner does point out that Scottish texts give the word more ink.

—The Editors