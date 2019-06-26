Book Double

Dear Geist,

Help! My book has been hijacked! A book by someone I never heard of, in the US, has been announced for fall publication. From the ads I can see it is exactly the book I'm writing for publication next spring. I don't have an agent and I haven't received a contract from the publisher though he accepted the manuscript over lunch. What should I do?

—Adalbert H., Toronto

Dear Adalbert,

We advise you to call the publisher and tell him about the book you have heard about. He will be in a position to learn more about the book and whether it will compromise sales of your book. If so, he may advise earlier publication of your book, or delayed publication, or no change if the books are not as similar as they seem. Publishers are very good at manoeuvring these unexpected turns. It's not unusual for two publishers in a coincidental situation to work together to find a solution.

Whatever happens, it's a good moment to remind your publisher to get that contract moving!

—The Editors