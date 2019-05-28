Dear Geist,

Is there a recent comprehensive list of Indigenous groups in Canada? I'm writing a paper in which several groups are mentioned. I realize these matters are still in flux but I want to be as respectful and as up to date as possible.

—Darius Wintraey, Minneapolis MN

Dear Darius,

We suggest you get hold of a copy of Elements of Indigenous Style: A Guide for Writing By and About Indigenous Peoples by Gregory Younging (Brush Education, 2018). Your question and many related matters, such as “Imposter Literature,” “Culturally Appropriate Publishing Practices” and “Terminology,” are clearly and thoughtfully set out.

—The Editors