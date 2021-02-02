Conscious talk

Dear Geist,

You have mentioned the very interesting Conscious Style Guide a few times, and our editors have taken advantage of their many fine articles online. Is there a volume or set of volumes that writers and editors can purchase to keep in our office?

—Carl at the Desk Set, Toronto

Dear Carl,

We too are regularly enlightened, surprised, provoked, amused and stopped in our tracks by Conscious Style Guide’s thoughtful work. The guide is maintained by a group of editors who monitor changes in people’s language, flag study changes and queries, and maintain connections with other groups. To our knowledge there are no plans for print books or sets of papers: Conscious Style Guide is a wide-ranging evolving work that moves as quickly as—well, language!

—The Editors