Hopping Mad


Dear Geist,

Is it okay for a writing colleague to discuss an interesting book idea with a writer friend, at length, then pitch the idea to a well-known editor who has bought stories from both writers? I know it isn’t exactly illegal, but what about ethics? I am the other writer, and we have talked endlessly about the subject. Was I ripped off? If so, what can I do about it?

Hopping Mad, Victoria BC

Dear Hopping,

A disclaimer: we are not lawyers and we do not offer legal advice.

It is quite usual for writers, artists, scholars and others to discuss works and/or works-in-progress. But there are legal limits to the use of artistic properties, and you will be best served by consulting an expert. 

The Editors

Tags

nav litlorn new

nav submit new

nav-toolbox.png

nav workshop

nav-contests.png

nav newsletter

nav gic2

All Lit-Lorn Letters

Browse Lit-Lorn Subjects

Technique

Grammar & Usage

Editing & Publishing

The Writing Life

---
KEEP IN TOUCH WITH GEIST
---
EMAIL
FIRST NAME
LAST NAME
PROVINCE

newsletter-box