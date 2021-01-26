lit-lorn-strait
Dear Geist,
Is it okay for a writing colleague to discuss an interesting book idea with a writer friend, at length, then pitch the idea to a well-known editor who has bought stories from both writers? I know it isn’t exactly illegal, but what about ethics? I am the other writer, and we have talked endlessly about the subject. Was I ripped off? If so, what can I do about it?
—Hopping Mad, Victoria BC
Dear Hopping,
A disclaimer: we are not lawyers and we do not offer legal advice.
It is quite usual for writers, artists, scholars and others to discuss works and/or works-in-progress. But there are legal limits to the use of artistic properties, and you will be best served by consulting an expert.
—The Editors