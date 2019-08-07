Interview meddling

Dear Geist,

Is it acceptable in the magazine world to let an interview subject read over the transcribed interview and suggest edits? It's happening with an interview I wrote. I'm really getting the No Feeling about it, but it's my first interview for this paper so I'm asking you before I bring it up with the boss.

—Newbie, Montreal QC

Dear Newbie,

We know that some publishers put up with the practice, but it's generally frowned on, with good reason. First, ethics: Readers and viewers of news assume that articles and interviews have been chosen, written and edited by professional journalists who have done their best to present a fair and complete report; in the same spirit, op-ed pieces (persuasive essays) are clearly labelled. Second, practicalities: If a subject or anyone else is allowed to edit the interview, someone on staff must re-do the fact checking, and the article must be checked again with a supervising editor or producer before going to press.

—The Editors