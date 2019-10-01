Meaning It

Dear Geist,

Do you have any guidelines for making the meaning of a novel or short story more prominent? In my fiction-writing group we talk a lot about meaning—of what characters do, how scenes contribute to meaning and how to give the meaning some oomph. There’s such a thing as being too subtle!

—Rikki Boelie and friends, Edmonton AB

Dear Rikki,

Quite right—a story whose meaning is vague or invisible (as opposed to subtle) won’t be satisfying for readers or for you. Scrutinize your central character(s). What matters to them, on a deep level? Who or what is acting against them, generating friction and stopping them from realizing their goals? What inner strength must they find to do what they passionately believe is right? That’s a brief summary of typical advice offered by screenwriters in books and web documents, which we recommend for all storytellers (see our post here). 

And do be sure to suppress any urge to explain the meaning to your readers. As Philip Pullman puts it: “Don't tell your audience what your story means . . . Meanings are for the reader to find, not for the storyteller to impose.”

—The Editors

