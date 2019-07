Dear Geist,

What is so funny about this exchange on CBC Radio? The host says to a guest, “Thanks for joining us today,” and the guest says, “Thanks for having me on,” and my two British roommates laugh so hard they just about puke.

—Clueless in Cyberspace

Dear Clueless,

In British English, “having me on” means “fooling me,” so guest after guest is thanking the radio host for making a monkey out of them. Pretty funny, if you aren't one of the monkeys!

—The Editors