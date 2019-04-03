On the House

Dear Geist,

Does all writing always have to conform to a publisher's house style? You mention it a lot in your posts, always with the implied commandment that the house style rules. Isn't this an example of Ralph Waldo Emerson's warning that “consistency is the hobgoblin of little minds”?

—Jason in Cyberspace

Dear Jason,

A lot of English—particularly Canadian English—has no single universally agreed-upon rule for spelling, punctuating, capitalizing, abbreviating and otherwise presenting written material. So publishers pay attention, and work out their own preferences, and revise them as language changes. Writers and editors consult the house style, which keeps the innards of a publication generally consistent, which keeps readers, writers and advertisers happy. But no publisher we know would revise or even think of revising a well-written passage or literary habit for the sake of a small detail in the house style.

As for the Emerson quote, the full statement was this: “A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of little minds.” No one would disagree, but Emerson didn't define “foolish consistency,” so there are meanings galore for indignant language lovers to choose from.

—The Editors