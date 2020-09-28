Speaking Up

Dear Geist,

Should I be sharpening the knife more deliberately as I hone the short stories I’ve self-published and sold? Two writers in my group and one guest teacher have mentioned my work’s “quiet” presence. One of them said my voice is “diffident”! I’m not trying for brass, but I don’t want my writing to slip away politely and get ignored. In fact, I’d like to expand my audience.

—Miles, across the miles

Dear Miles,

We understand the temptation to jazz up your prose, especially if your audience is static. But we also deduce from your note that you have been writing about people with certain kinds of concerns, in a consistent tone. We’re guessing your work reflects these stories, as subjects you know and care about, and you can introduce them to readers with skill and pleasure. And as you know, some of the best prose writing in North America comes from strong, unforgettable people, with nary a car chase or a gunfight to appear.

To shift gears at this point may change the focus for readers, and it may cause existing readers to scratch their heads and wish the good stories would return. Or you can write both, and invite your readers to send comments.

Above all, be the writer that you are. We’ve never seen that advice fail.

—The Editors