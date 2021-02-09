Starting with however

Dear Geist,

Where do you stand on the question of whether it’s okay or bad form to start a sentence with the word however? Our writing group remembers being told not to do so, but when we did some research we found nothing persuasive, just miscellaneous half-hearted declarations. Or maybe it's just not an issue?

—Zoomers of Vancouver Island

Dear Zoomers,

For this one we turned to Garner's Modern American Usage, where we found that "It seems everyone has heard that sentences should not begin with this word—not, that is, when a contrast is intended. But doing so isn't a grammatical error; it's merely a stylistic lapse, the word But or Yet ordinarily being much preferable."

There is more, which we recommend for delightful and thoughtful reading, whether or not you go with however.

—The Editors