Story world

Dear Geist,

How many basic stories are there in English? I mean real ones. Everyone knows the hero's journey and all, but when I went online looking for new ideas I found hundreds more, all seeming legitimate. A fight against evil, mistaken jealousy, kidnapping, rescue, complicity, rags to riches. . . Help!

Swamped in Winnipeg 

Dear Swamped,

Indeed, there are as many “basic” story shapes as there are stories! Help yourself to any of them that seem intriguing. Some are better known than others, but any of them can serve as inspiration for a story you're keen to write. Whatever you choose, it's a good idea to brush up on the basic structure of storytelling in general: disequilibrium, rising action, intense conflict, risk, recovery, denouement—all written and tweaked to strengthen your story.

—The Editors

Tags

nav litlorn new

nav submit new

nav-toolbox.png

nav workshop

nav-contests.png

nav newsletter

nav gic2

All Lit-Lorn Letters

Browse Lit-Lorn Subjects

Technique

Grammar & Usage

Editing & Publishing

The Writing Life

---
KEEP IN TOUCH WITH GEIST
---
EMAIL
FIRST NAME
LAST NAME
PROVINCE

newsletter-box