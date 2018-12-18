Dear Geist, What are the main ways for a young writer to develop their unique writing style, and how long does it take? —Lucy, Cyberspace

Dear Lucy,

Our post In style, in August 2017, is our best compact advice. The three main areas of attention are Read, Imitate and Write, and they have worked for writers for centuries. An even shorter version of the post is (a) Read everything, study it and analyze it; (b) Imitate the writers you admire—not to plagiarize them but to see how they did it; (c) Write every day that you can, especially text that no one but you will ever see.

As for how long it takes, your style is already in place and uniquely yours. If you keep reading and writing, your style will grow and mature and turn corners and get stronger and develop even more of a life of its own and surprise you for the rest of your life. As Somerset Maugham put it, “The best style is the style you don't notice.” That's what happens when a writer works steadily to get hold of the voice that is theirs and only theirs.

Meanwhile, do check out that post, and have fun!

—The Editors