Such as like

Dear Geist,

Why do you always write “such as” instead of the easier, quicker and more down-to-earth “like,” in a phrase with one or more examples? In your sentence “There are other meanings of lie, such as untruth,” for example, why not write the shorter, simpler “other meanings of lie, 'like' untruth?” Or, in this passage: “short texts such as captions, signs, talk bubbles,” why not write “short texts 'like' captions, signs, talk bubbles”? You're so definite about being simple and direct, but this one seems like an exception of some kind, or maybe just a tic.

—Theresa G., Greater Vancouver

Dear Theresa,

You are quite right that using “like” in these constructions is perfectly fine. For the last 50 or 60 years, some grammarians have raised objections to it, which we find tedious and even a bit mean. In our own writing, some Geist staff would go with like and others such as for the constructions you mention. Others prefer such as because it's a short, simple, familiar phrase that adds no bulk to the passage and is just a bit more precise. But that is simply a preference. We would not suggest revising like in anyone else's work.

—The Editors