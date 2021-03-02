Then and Now

Dear Lit-Lorn Readers,

Last week as I sorted some of my older books on writing and publishing, I found a little section in one book, titled “The Complex Writing Demands of the Digital Era.” Yes, this one goes back a bit. But take a look at what's there:

Writers use a variety of writing technologies.

Writers do many kinds of writing: letters, reports, memos, websites and more.

Writers have multiple audiences and purposes.

Writers know how to find and present information to their audiences.

Writers know what to emphasize.

Writers recognize that an active and personal style free from errors is most effective.

What a great little list! These are principles of good writing that make room for all sorts of writing and individual styles, yet never go out of date.

I flipped back to the copyright page of the book to see just how timeless the list was, and found that the copyright date was 1947—the year before I was born. That's a long time for a set of writing principles to hold up, and it reminds us that some things never change.

—Mary Schendlinger, with Geist