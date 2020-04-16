Which coronavirus?

Dear Geist,

What is the most accurate, up-to-date name of the COVID-19? I've seen at least three or four combinations from reputable sources. Or maybe they're all correct?

—C.H. in Oregon, USA.

Dear C.H.,

There are several names for the virus, and various uses of the a preceding the name. The Columbia Journalism Review offers a clear, useful summary, along with a smart short essay on naming, and some good advice on writing about COVID-19 “in its place in the pantheon of disease,” rather than as the end of the world. You can find more on this and related matters at Conscious Style Guide. Wherever you see good writing and journalism, especially on current events, check back periodically. When the situation changes, the language tends to follow.

—The Editors