Dear Geist,

How does a first-time novel writer know when it’s time to show their work to others for comment/critique? Some say it’s bad to work alone on a manuscript and then send it to an agent—the only other human ever to see it. On the other hand, if it’s good enough to be read by friends or colleagues, isn’t it ready to be sent to a publisher or agent?

—Mick B, Toronto

Dear Mick,

There’s no rule against working alone or submitting alone, and no guarantee that you’ll get useful advice from a chosen reader not working in the publishing business. But once an agent or publisher has declined to take your work, you’re not likely to get a second chance to pitch it. So it makes sense to get a couple of other responses first, if you can.

Before you undertake any submission to anyone, we recommend that you do so only when you really cannot take the writing any further on your own. Then ask a colleague—someone you trust, preferably a writer who has critiqued fiction in a writers’ group, writing workshop or other peer writing situation. You might ask for a general evaluation or for advice on particular aspects. You can take or leave the advice, but whatever the results, you’re bound to be surprised in a way that is ultimately helpful.

—The Editors