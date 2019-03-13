Weeks on end

Dear Geist,

Please settle a bet on biweekly—does it mean twice a week, or every second week? Dictionaries vary, and our writing friendship hangs in the balance!

—Two of us, Gander NL

Dear Two,

You’re both right, and we aren’t saying that just to preserve a collegial connection, which in our view matters a lot more than spelling. Not only does biweekly have both meanings, but also it is three parts of speech—adjective, adverb or noun, depending on the context. The same goes for bimonthly. It’s a jungle out there! Consider different wording if there is any chance that your audience will get it wrong.

—The Editors