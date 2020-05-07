Writing-in-place

Dear Geist,

Have you got any seasonal tips for a writer stuck like molasses in a small corner of a small bedroom during self-quarantine time? I'm used to taking five or six short outdoor walks every day to keep the brainy thoughts moving, but these days I'm taking my toddler along with me—wonderful in its way but not conducive to solving writing problems. I'm not stuck stuck, but I sure do miss stepping out to clear my head a few times during a good writing day.

—Theo, Deep Cyberspace

Dear Theo,

Here's a very small but effective move for writers who work in small spaces. Find a little spot somewhere in or just outside your home where you can sit in comfortably for a few minutes—a chair, a cushion on the floor, a bench in the hallway, whatever you have. Clip a few sheets of paper on a clipboard. Put that and a pen or pencil, or whatever you write with when not at the computer, in your small space. When it's time for a break, go to your space, then sit or stand there and write or draw for five or ten minutes with your kit, about anything you want. Go back to your main work space when you're ready, and take the notes with you, or not. You'll have a wee breather, and you'll feel surprisingly refreshed!

—The Editors