Christmas, Carrall & Hastings

Listen to "Christmas, Carrall & Hastings" by Sister DJ & her Co-Op Radio Chorus. more

Features

The Hong Kong neon photography of Brent Lewin. more

, PHOTOGRAPHY

"I stared in awe at the pink-petalled flowers of human tissue blossoming in the mass of a collapsed grey-brown lung as it was reinflated during a thoracotomy." more

Dispatches

Listen to C.R. Gilpin read "The Pump Jack," "The Tall Poppy" and "The NFB Documentary." more

POETRY

Home for Good

From "Come Cold River," a collection of poetry revealing critical insights about her family and Canada. more

Poetry

Michel Huneault's documentary project, Post Tohoku, records the effects of the 2011 earthquake in Japan on collective and individual memory. more

PHOTOGRAPHY

The wind blows. The sun dwindles. The ice waits. more

Short Stories

On the screen, only the image—not the word—can become the world. more

Columns 3 Comments

Fireside Truck Stop, Rancheria, Bear Flats Lodge, Lum 'n Abner's—just a few of the disappearing outposts along the Alaska Highway. more

, PHOTOGRAPHY

Leonard Cohen, a troupe of French-Canadian clowns, a person with an antiquated profession, an unusually tall municipal bureaucrat, Gordie Howe and others coalesce in these randomly generated CanLit premises. more

FICTION

"He had white hair at every angle, a paunch, and he didn’t bathe much. Colleagues joked about the Leonard Condensate, one whiff of which reduced matter into muck." more

FICTION 1 Comments

Alison McCreesh encounters snow in May, a bemused gas station attendant and a dumpster to cook behind on a trip across Canada. more

FACT

ADVICE FOR THE LIT-LORN
WRITING QUESTIONS, QUANDARIES & PICKLES

Doesn’t the word oversight, which has two opposite meanings, cause misunderstandings?

—Gloria, Chicago IL

Read the answer from Geist Editors!

---
Geist Gallery

