Christmas, Carrall & Hastings
Listen to "Christmas, Carrall & Hastings" by Sister DJ & her Co-Op Radio Chorus. more
The Hong Kong neon photography of Brent Lewin. more
"I stared in awe at the pink-petalled flowers of human tissue blossoming in the mass of a collapsed grey-brown lung as it was reinflated during a thoracotomy." more
Listen to C.R. Gilpin read "The Pump Jack," "The Tall Poppy" and "The NFB Documentary." more
From "Come Cold River," a collection of poetry revealing critical insights about her family and Canada. more
Michel Huneault's documentary project, Post Tohoku, records the effects of the 2011 earthquake in Japan on collective and individual memory. more
The wind blows. The sun dwindles. The ice waits. more
On the screen, only the image—not the word—can become the world. more
Fireside Truck Stop, Rancheria, Bear Flats Lodge, Lum 'n Abner's—just a few of the disappearing outposts along the Alaska Highway. more
Leonard Cohen, a troupe of French-Canadian clowns, a person with an antiquated profession, an unusually tall municipal bureaucrat, Gordie Howe and others coalesce in these randomly generated CanLit premises. more
"He had white hair at every angle, a paunch, and he didn’t bathe much. Colleagues joked about the Leonard Condensate, one whiff of which reduced matter into muck." more
Alison McCreesh encounters snow in May, a bemused gas station attendant and a dumpster to cook behind on a trip across Canada. more
|
|ADVICE FOR THE LIT-LORN
WRITING QUESTIONS, QUANDARIES & PICKLES
Doesn’t the word oversight, which has two opposite meanings, cause misunderstandings?
—Gloria, Chicago IL
