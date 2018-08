1st Prize winner of the 2017 Occasional Geist Erasure Contest, announced in Geist 108.

TINDER BIO

I’m great. I’d rather not die alone. I’m slow to improve. I don’t party. I have a rat and two cacti. All are named Don. I don’t get high and I floss nightly so don’t worry about that. I can count to eleven in Portuguese FYI. I kiss with vigour. Sex is cool. If you want to grab a drink I’m down ;)