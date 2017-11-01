Besides providing stimulating instruction for graphic artists, Michael Baldwin’s Drawing the Line: The How to Draw Book holds the following distinction: it was originally self-published in 2006, and, after selling out because of its popularity and demand, was reprinted last year by Humber Press, demonstrating that self-publishing doesn’t have to be a shunned endeavor; it can also make available fine work that might not be shown otherwise. Drawing the Line is best suited for young artists who are interested in graphic novels or comic stories. The book is divided into three sections: perspective drawing, figure drawing and visual composition. At the end of each section, the author uses examples from his own comic story, “The Piano Review,” to demonstrate concepts that the reader has just learned—concepts such as centre of vision, atmospheric perspective and visual hierarchy. Drawing the Line inspires its readers to pick up an HB pencil, plus a few coloured pencils and a pencil sharpener (all that is needed), and begin drawing right away. That’s what this reader did, attempting a portrait of our Endnotes editor; I haven’t felt so spontaneous about unabashed drawing since I was in primary school.