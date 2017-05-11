Harm Reduction


Harm Reduction

It’s 6 a.m. when the lights turn on
in a white-washed drugstore,
as if it were a little theatre
shining out onto the sidewalk.

The regulars are there
walking around in tight circles
like chickens on hot plates
waiting for their next government fix.

Just before work, I always get hit up
for a smoke by Freddy Fridays.
He’s from Toronto like me
but a few years older,
remembering T.O. at its best
when it comes to sex, drugs and rock ’n’ roll.

He’s 6´1˝ and looks like a tobacco farmer from Tillsonburg
with his John Deere ball cap,
worn-out jeans and Levi’s jacket.
A face wrapped in skin on bone,
long black hair, coal eyes,
teeth rotten and stained
with twenty years on the crack pipe,
arms full of the needle and the damage done,
a voice like smoky wind
spitting out dust about
the good ole days of Toronta.

I give him a smoke. His nerves
light it right away as he stares
at that little lit stage, waiting
for his Methadone juice
and the next act.

I light another smoke myself and watch
the store next door unload
a dolly full of boxes
with big blue letters spelling
LISTERINE. 

Shotguns in the Sky

“The rotting of a heart…”
Charles Bukowski, from “Practice” in The Roominghouse Madrigals


The bus from Montreal is late

I turn my pockets inside out in the rain
dreaming of shotguns in the sky

My rotting heart sings in the downpour
Alice’s big white rabbit comes on by

and gives me a gram of magic mushrooms
to rescue me from your world


Welfare Wednesdays Kill More People than Bombs

Hastings is closed off from Main Street
all the way down to Pigeon Park.
Cops, fire trucks, floodlights
making night into day.
The crowds grow, hoping
for a show. People set up
lawn chairs in the middle
of Hastings as if at a drive-in.
Skateboarders fly down the emptiness
like flies skimming a pond,
zigzagging around everything.
It’s like a street party
or the gathering for a town hanging.

A twenty-year-old jumper in debt to his dealer
has climbed over the railing
on the roof across the street.

I sit at my window
drinking a beer, thinking
about wild horses running in the rain.

Cops roam around telling the shouters to shut up.
The copper on the bullhorn bellows
“Please stop telling the poor man to jump!”

Finally they talk the young dude down.
We all cheer as if the Canucks
have just scored the game-winning goal.


Underground Room

I head out in steel-toed boots into the dark rains of January
to the slave labour pool.
I walk into the stale air of the office to put my mark on the worksheet.
The place is as packed as a can of rotten sardines.
An old man sleeping in his workboots has pissed himself.
Moving seats, I watch the scrawny drug addicts get all the jobs.

I end up on a construction site making $8 an hour
working beside some kid half my age. Contempt in his eyes,
he tells me he’s making $22.50 an hour.
Society has tried to stop me from becoming a loser,
but my destiny hangs its heavy sign on me

as I march through rush hour heading to the DTES
to pick up a cheque for $52 minus the $12 government fee.

