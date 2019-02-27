Fidelity

From Penelope. Published by Gaspereau Press in 2017.


SLUMBER

I wake confused. It’s noon somewhere, right? 
I’m asked. The visitors? I reply. Just fell asleep, 

I’m told. Are you really going to start a band? 
I’m asked. My recall, initially, is dutiful. 

Was it so terrible that I had sung? But then my ears 
feel the first scalloping heat of chagrin. Its warmth 

spreads as proclamations and boasts return to roost, 
shrill and pleased with themselves. How had I got up 

on the table and whose hat had I worn? Loss tends 
to its fires patiently. The shame I feel burns like paper.

COMPLIMENTS

The weeks wake to months. Years. Can we get another table 
in the beer tent? I’m asked. There’s a beer tent? I reply. I’m flustered. 

And I’m drunk. The visitors are potent compliments. They’ve never seen 
a better spoon, tasted better brew. Our harbour, according to them, 

is the finest they’ve laid eyes on. Each stone in its proper 
place, how had I come up with that? My cup is kept proficiently 

filled. And my tongue rallies back. I banter, I cajole. I screech 
the crooked logic women know when our hearts are aghast and silenced. 

I tend to the visitors with appalling decorum. They cheer me on, 
so I blow. I blow. Odysseus’s candle sputters then quits. I did that.

FIRE

I wake to dread. I banish questions 
so I can think. My dignity has been plucked. 

My dignity, pink-puckered and overexposed. My mouth 
lined in ash. The fire, started in revelry, has passed out. 

If I had tarted up my loneliness, if I am to claim my dark ripeness, 
I am now left craven to my own needs. The poison I taste 

is personal. My mouth abhors me and I abhor 
my mouth. If I had the energy to cut myself without mess, 

without bother, I would. And if Odysseus is a candle, who is 
the match? Not me. I am no longer to be trusted near open flame.

