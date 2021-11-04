From Ghost Face by Greg Santos. Reprinted with permission of the publisher, DC Books.

It all happened a long time ago. Do you remember? I think there was a nun, a war, the phone call that changed everyone’s lives. No, how could you remember? You weren’t even there. But now that I think about it, neither was I. That moment when you have something to say but forget what you’ve been saying mid-sentence, I have that right now. I’ve had that problem my entire life. My history is made of tweezers removing a splinter from a child’s palm, afternoon swims in the plastic turtle pool out back, white bread salami sandwiches. Thank goodness history isn’t all goblets and tapestries. Reaching a clearing in the woods, I take a moment to consider my travels. The villagers were right: the view is, indeed, magnificent.