Amnesiac

From Ghost Face by Greg Santos. Reprinted with permission of the publisher, DC Books. 


It all happened a long time ago.
Do you remember?
I think there was a nun, a war,
the phone call that changed everyone’s lives.
No, how could you remember? You weren’t even there.
But now that I think about it, neither was I.

That moment when you have something to say but
forget what you’ve been saying mid-sentence,
I have that right now.
I’ve had that problem my entire life.

My history is made of tweezers
removing a splinter from a child’s palm,
afternoon swims in the plastic turtle pool out back,
white bread salami sandwiches.
Thank goodness history isn’t all goblets and tapestries.

Reaching a clearing in the woods,
I take a moment to consider my travels.
The villagers were right:
the view is, indeed, magnificent.

