Climate Anxiety

From Watch Your Head, an anthology of writing in response to the climate crisis, edited by Kathryn Mockler with others. Published by Coach House Books in 2020.

the grocery store is out of tofu in calgary. o town that runs on beef and crude oil, understocked soy blocks a sign of hope when the city’s usually just coughing its way out of smoke this time of year. now, instead, the amazon’s burning for proﬁt and everyone’s so scared of death they forget some of us will survive The End – mass extinction doesn’t happen in a day! yap the dinosaur jaws compressing below us and if climate change is getting you down you can send a gif of jeff goldblum through a server system that will burn as much fuel as the airline industry by 2020. it’s all pretty bleak but you know, uh, life, uh, ﬁnds a way.