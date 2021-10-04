Climate Anxiety

From Watch Your Head, an anthology of writing in response to the climate crisis, edited by Kathryn Mockler with others. Published by Coach House Books in 2020.


the grocery store is out of tofu
in calgary.
o town that runs on beef and crude oil,
understocked soy blocks a sign of hope
when the city’s usually just coughing
its way out of smoke this time of year.
now, instead,
the amazon’s burning for proﬁt
and everyone’s so scared of death
they forget some of us will survive
The End –
mass extinction doesn’t happen in a day!
yap the dinosaur jaws compressing below us
and if climate change is getting you down
you can send a gif of jeff goldblum
through a server system
that will burn as much fuel
as the airline industry
by 2020.
it’s all pretty bleak
but you know, uh,
life, uh, ﬁnds a way.

