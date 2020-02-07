Love Galore

Geist contributor Finn Wylie came across this poem in a bathroom stall at Sonny Boy Esso station in Chamberlain, Saskatchewan.


With names written
of couples come and gone
I relive summer days gone by
Through Heavy Heart and song.

I wish I could forget the days
I spent lost in your eyes
But no matter what it seems
I remember every lie

Cause though you hurt me deeply
and my Heart will never be the same
I still love the taste of sugar
every time I say your name

So on this wall with names galore
I truly wish you well
In the peaceful summer days
While cast in love’s eternal spell

