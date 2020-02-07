Love Galore

Geist contributor Finn Wylie came across this poem in a bathroom stall at Sonny Boy Esso station in Chamberlain, Saskatchewan.

With names written of couples come and gone I relive summer days gone by Through Heavy Heart and song. I wish I could forget the days I spent lost in your eyes But no matter what it seems I remember every lie Cause though you hurt me deeply and my Heart will never be the same I still love the taste of sugar every time I say your name So on this wall with names galore I truly wish you well In the peaceful summer days While cast in love’s eternal spell