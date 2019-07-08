She's the One Who Lost Her Mom

From Precious Energy. Published by Book*hug in 2017.

she’s the one whose mom is mean about the ice-cream truck and she’s the one whose mom won’t vaccinate and she’s the one whose mom is in Mitsubishi ads she’s the one whose mom teaches us about peanut allergies she’s the one whose mom is sad a lot and she’s the one whose mom got divorced again, she’s the one whose mom can sew dolls, pillows and other broken stuff back together she’s the one whose mom makes metal jewellery and tiny chairs and she’s the one whose mom is against gluten she’s the one whose mom hates it outside and she’s the one with two or three, maybe four moms who all have azaleas drawn on their arms and shoulders she’s the one with the mom who came to visit our class and talked about volcanoes, who loves roses and accounting the one with the same mom who told us we all need to get bank accounts in our own names and learn about money, now, while we’re still young