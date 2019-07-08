She's the One Who Lost Her Mom

From Precious Energy. Published by Book*hug in 2017. 


she’s the one whose mom is mean about the ice-cream truck
and she’s the one whose mom won’t vaccinate

and she’s the one whose mom is in Mitsubishi ads
she’s the one whose mom teaches us about peanut allergies

she’s the one whose mom is sad a lot and she’s the one whose mom

got divorced again, she’s the one whose mom can sew dolls, pillows
and other broken stuff back together

she’s the one whose mom makes metal jewellery and tiny chairs
and she’s the one whose mom is against gluten

she’s the one whose mom hates it outside
and she’s the one with two or three, maybe four moms

who all have azaleas drawn on their arms and shoulders

she’s the one with the mom who came to visit our class
and talked about volcanoes, who loves roses and accounting

the one with the same mom who told us
we all need to get bank accounts in our own names

and learn about money, now, while we’re still young

