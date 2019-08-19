Marriage Poems

I. I met my wife travelling in Kathmandu and we travelled together many months reaching Canada where we stopped travelling but stayed in the travellers’ lifestyle. Even after raising three kids we are in travellers’ mode bumbling around in cafés and thrift shops in the neighbourhood going nowhere. II. My wife says, you are in front of your desk all the time from morning till night day after day year after year it’s obviously an old habit. I think we should do something more dynamic than that before it’s too late. III. Emphasize the positive, neglect the negative. Such a simple way to survive is incomprehensible to my wife who insists on facing life head on with all her emotions. She complains, “Life is hard for me. People all around are turning into robots.” I’m jealous of her rich emotional life. IV. Loudly she came careering up the driveway lurched the truck to a stop leapt out in pink pants and a purple shirt black handbag in her right hand left arm slicing the air she blasted through the gate and burst into the house shouting, “I’m back!” V. In her dream my wife said I abandoned her in the middle of a strange city forcing her out of our car. She had a hell of a time trying to get home. I should apologize somehow. VI. On the way back from a party, I was suffering excruciating stomach pains. My wife, drunk, was telling me how much she loves me how much she feels bad for me. I thought I was dying. Then she said, “Capricorn men always have stomach problems. Do you know why?” I replied, “We don’t say what we want to say.” “What do you want to say now?” “Shut up!” But she didn’t shut up and kept talking and giggling. I still thought I was dying. VII. I say “We,” meaning my wife and I. She also says, “We,” meaning her and me. Sometimes they are significantly different. “We” could be happy and unhappy at the same time. I shouldn’t worry about it too much. Until she stops saying, “We.” VIII. A young woman asked me, “What is the secret of a long marriage?” I replied, “If both fall out of love at the same time, that will be the end of it. But if one of you is still in love, It might go on.” She said, “That sucks!” So I added, “But things always change.” A week later I saw her with her new dog. She looked somewhat happier.