Heart Medicine

i It is a street that never Ends, ground tarmac Black against a blue sky Houses with low roofs Straightforward, stretched, Also the same Welcome to the suburbs, There are two kinds of mailboxes One with the last name Smith, And one with the last name Brown. ii You are a child in the middle of this Road. You are sure the moment You step forward you are making a choice, Even though the path only goes forward Here. Either you step off the road Or follow in his tracks. iii So many possibilities. You choose To decline them all. You weren’t Supposed to see a lot of things, But that’s not how we were made We have eyes. Other things Use other senses. iv Each house looks the same. Lemonade, picnics, a simple Life. Raise children, Obedient ones. Also, urban Areas. Neon lights. Less children. You know each Chapter has a location. You choose not to write, But time passes. People are waiting For the book. v You are counting. You are Playing a game. Numbers Drop one by one. Tink and drip. You open your Eyes. Where is everyone? vi First it looks more like a dream. You wish it was one. Flat tarmac road. Women drinking lemonades, young Girls trying on new nail polishes in the backyard. Boys playing sports. Then night. Not a single light in A single window. Beep. Wake up. vii You look behind every chair, search Every corner, open every drawer Ready or not here I come, You said. Looks like they were all Ready without you. You see The hands on the clock moving. After Awhile you cry because you’re a child. You can’t pull apart imaginary And friend. viii It wasn’t supposed to be like this Everyone else looks happier. You know you only live once. You’ve already exhausted simple pleasure And knowledge cut into old wounds Then you tried consuming yourself The taste of a human mind Was like that of ash. ix Show me where it hurts, She said. At first You don’t know where, Then you point to your Elbow. She kisses your knee. x You have bruises There was time You spent trying to Heal them. As in, time wasted. Your mother always said Every wound is just preparation For the next. As in, later on you go numb. You shut yourself off, You say words like Sentimental and … Is anyone home?