i is another

everyone is made of someone who my point is that the shade of anyone in everyone the who of them the them that tarries such that all that is is suspect particle decay of no one someone everyone to anyone weightiest of elements radiation of the who in all * maps like particles present the non of nonexistence let the mountains graze your fingers and the river dry your hand coordinate and unity in flatness shape that makes a world my point is linked to yours a novel is a map where all roads lead to ending a poem is a sketch of lands picked clean * that being said i wonder specifically i question topically i wander stochastically seek my point that i is but a : colon grown too long