i is another


everyone is made
           of someone
who

my point is that
           the shade
of anyone in
           everyone the who
           of them the them that
tarries
           such that all that
           is is suspect

particle decay
           of no one
           someone
           everyone
           to anyone
weightiest of elements

radiation of the who in all

*

maps like particles present
           the non of nonexistence

           let the mountains graze your fingers
           and the river dry your hand

coordinate and
           unity in flatness
           shape that makes a world
my point is
           linked to yours

a novel is a map where all roads lead
           to ending
           a poem
                      is a sketch
                                 of lands picked clean

*

that
           being said i
                      wonder

specifically
                      i
           question
topically
                      i
           wander
stochastically

                     
           seek

                      my point that
i is but a : colon grown
           too long

