From The Lost Cosmonauts. Published by Book*hug in 2018. Ken Hunt’s work has appeared in Chromium Dioxide, Freefall, No Press, Spacecraft Press, Rampike and Matrix. He is working on a PhD at Western University.

Prepare cognac and sausage to go with the moonshine. See you tomorrow. Roger, uh, bu– Uh-oh. Get us out. It was my fault. No one else is to blame.