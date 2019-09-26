Meanwhile in Rocaterrania

From The Secret World of Renaldo Kuhler by Brett Ingram. Published by Blast Books in 2017. Renaldo Kuhler was a scientific illustrator for the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences. He spent sixty years creating Rocaterrania, an imaginary country located on the Canada–United States border. Brett Ingram is an author, filmmaker, educator, visual artist and the director of the Renaldo Kuhler Archive.

Roccaterrania is a small nation between Canada and the United States with nine provinces and cities connected through railroad and metro systems.

Kuhler invented the history of Rocaterrania in its entirety—its royal family, its political intrigues and uprisings, its own government, its religion (Ojallaism) and its language and alphabet.

Origin of Neutants:

During the rule of Mary Catherine de Rochelle, unruly children were neuterized by Catherine and served the State.

Ojallaism:

Ojallics believe that all religions point to God, whom they call Ojalla. They revere Jesus Christ but believe he was an enlightened mortal being with human foibles, a profound and loving teacher—but not literally the "Son of God." They study Christ's teachings but believe Jesus is but one of the great prophets of Ojalla, along with Moses, Muhammad, Krishna, Buddha, Baha'u'llah, and others. Ojallics believe in a karmic afterlife that is beyond human comprehension.

Women About Town:

Janet Lingart ran the Oasis nightclub in the heart of Ciudad Eldorado, performing as a ballet dancer under the stage name Jeannette. The Oasis was one of the few entertainment establishments in the otherwise drab days following the revolution. It was modest yet classy, a place where artists and writers of Rocaterrania's Beat Generation would gather to unwind and share ideas. President Kahn saw Janet at the Oasis one night and was impressed, and the two became great friends. She often stayed with the Kahns at their home, and they treated her as one of the family.

Janet was certainly most kind and compassionate, but she was no pushover. She was a tireless supporter of the underdog in all walks of life and was unafraid to speak her mind and fight for her values. She was a feminist before Rocaterranians even knew the meaning of the word.