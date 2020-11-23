Prairie Modernist Noir

×

This is a classic. Not to you, I do understand.

This belongs to the Desolate Phone Booth collection. Also the Derelict, Sleazy Brother of the phone booth collection. This little ne’er-do-well is on the Trans-Canada toward Headingly. Or was. I’ve sped by often, trying to get out of town. Then one day I looked and it was no more. Now, I have to say, that is not just because of erosion and acts of god. A wonderful man at MTS understood this project and he gave me a list of all the phone booths in Manitoba. Even as I was tracking them they were disappearing. This one probably did get pulled out by its roots.

And notice the goofy distortion here. I know it’s derelict but those poles, they were definitely not leaning into the wind.