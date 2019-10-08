Shimmery Sighting

From the “Experiences that do not easily fit into other categories” section on psican.org, the website of Paranormal Studies & Inquiry Canada (PSICAN).

July 1965 at 22:00 Rosemount, Québec

Two young women, Suzanne Lamanne and her friend Lucile were out walking when they heard a peculiar noise resembling that of “roller skates,” when they looked in the direction of the noise they saw the torso of a beautiful smiling man with deep penetrating eyes, both women fell into a five minute trance, when they recovered the figure had apparently vanished. The figure appeared to have been wearing a tight fitting metallic gray outfit.

Source: John Brent Musgrave, UFO Occupants & Critters quoting Marc Leduc.