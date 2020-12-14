Free Parking, Alberta

Selected tripadvisor.com reviews of the UFO Landing Pad attraction in St. Paul, Alberta, rated #1 of 5 “things to do” in St. Paul. The UFO Landing Pad was built in 1967 for the Canadian Centennial, and designated international territory by the town of St. Paul.

⬤⬤⬤⬤⬤ The gift shop houses some lovely local artists and handcrafts, plus a very knowledgeable (about St. Paul and area) young woman on staff. ⬤⬤⬤ As a former resident of St. Paul I’ve seen the landing pad many times. It’s worth a visit if you’re in town. Not sure it’s ever been used but there’s always a first time. Was a Canada Centennial project that lives on. ⬤⬤⬤ Makes a fun selfie… that’s about it. Disappointed by their info centre and gift shop though. Summer student never lifted his head from his iPhone to say hello… selection of items was dusty and cheezy too. Save your money and save your time. ⬤⬤⬤⬤ It’s exactly what you think it will be. Exactly. What you’re envisioning—it’s that. Gift shop, check. Lots of flags, check. Giant map, check. Wheelchair excess-able, check. Sign with cut out holes for children’s faces, check. By far, without a doubt, the best UFO landing site I’ve ever been to! ⬤⬤⬤⬤ I was here years ago when Mother Theresa came to town, so had seen it before, but was very happy with the woman in the gift shop. I needed information about several things around town—restaurants, veterinarian. She was very helpful. ⬤⬤⬤⬤ It has great ’60s styling with updated additions. The steps and the pad (with flags behind) give a great backdrop for group photos. It’s a fun, easy accessible small town monument! The gift shop is a must visit! ⬤⬤⬤⬤ Messages of intergalactic peace are very positive. A must see! ⬤⬤⬤⬤ Not a fancy place but clean and friendly. Pizza is very good and lots of varieties. Two for one available too. Friendly staff. ⬤⬤⬤⬤⬤ My cohort walked here from the golf course as we were in St. Paul on a medical education trip—it was so cute. The dedication is the most hopeful, honest, and encouraging thing I’ve read recently. The pad itself could accommodate a UFO about the size of a Winnebago, but it’s the thought that counts. ⬤⬤⬤⬤⬤ Unfortunately, the UFO landing pad was closed when I attended in May and was due to open the weekend after I returned to Ontario. I did manage to get a few pictures because I think that this place is awesome and it’s right on the main road, so you can’t miss it. If you are driving at night time, you definitely won’t miss it. It’s lit up like a giant space ship, which is why my pictures and small video are done at night time. I will try to post the video as well. You might want to check the website to see when it’s open but I think that it’s open until the end of the season. I have heard rave reviews about this place and next time I’m in town then I’m going to stop in and visit. Hopefully, it will be open next time. Can’t wait to see you again UFO Landing Pad, St. Paul in Alberta, and family. Some pictures to view including my newest grandson. Unfortunately, the video won’t load so I’ll YouTube it soon. Enjoy your visit and don’t forget to rate my review please. ⬤⬤⬤⬤ Built by the town in 1967. It is a real UFO landing pad. Not a toy or a joke. Paid for by government money and donations so you know it is legitimate. There is a museum with bits and pieces of UFOs (what is the plural of UFO?). Elvis will take you on a guided tour. I have been to the space needle in Seattle so I know how to judge these things. ⬤⬤⬤⬤⬤ This has been a tourist attraction for decades. It was built by a local who had the cement mixing plant in St Paul. There is places to take photos with aliens and the lights flash all the way around it. Take your kids and have some fun. ⬤⬤⬤ I visited that place with friends. It is not what I was exactly counting for. I thought it will be a way bigger. But hey if you are in the neighbourhood it is worth to stop for 5 minutes. there is a small shop and something a la visitor centre. Few well known photos on the walls and information board. The truth is out there. Maybe not in St. Paul, Alberta, but somewhere over there. Free parking. ⬤⬤ I just don’t get the big deal i guess, no one really could explain to me what it was about or why it was there. Of course i had pics with it because it was something different but i just found that there was more hype about it than what it turned out to be. ⬤⬤⬤⬤⬤ Criticized by some, it is a different kind of an attraction. With the talk of a Mars expedition, it seems to be more fitting now.