From lorembarnak.com, a Quebecois swear generator, which can produce increasingly lengthy chains of French-Canadian curses on demand, in the style of the lorem ipsumnonsense placeholder text. Lorembarnak (awordmade by combining loremipsumand tabernak) was created by Henry Myers, a Montreal software developer, and can be added to any Javascript project.

