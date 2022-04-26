Lorembarnak

From lorembarnak.com, a Quebecois swear generator, which can produce increasingly lengthy chains of French-Canadian curses on demand, in the style of the lorem ipsumnonsense placeholder text. Lorembarnak (awordmade by combining loremipsumand tabernak) was created by Henry Myers, a Montreal software developer, and can be added to any Javascript project.


