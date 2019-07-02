No-No Nudes

A selection of subheadings from No Place More Suitable: Four Centuries of Montreal Stories. Published by Véhicule Press in 2018.

Severed Head Kept on Talking Supposed Witch Outlasts Angry Priest They Escaped Execution—One Way or Another Scandalous or Modest? Banqueting Left Him Exhausted Summer’s Heat Was Hellish Con Man’s Scam Sparked Fears of Invasion Lachine Canal’s Birth Pangs Lasted Centuries Nothing Funny in This ‘Jocular Persecution’ Supposed Cad Didn’t Know Dogs from Hounds Dude’s Trial Had Them Laughing Nudes Were a No-No in Victorian Montreal Statue of the Virgin Fired City’s Passions Hanged Murderer’s Relatives Defy the Body-Snatchers