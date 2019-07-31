Outlandishness 101

Selected chapter headings from How a Poem Moves: A Field Guide for Readers of Poetry by Adam Sol. Published by ECW Press in 2019. First developed as a popular blog, the book is a collection of thirty-five short essays that help guide those who “don’t get” poetry. 


How a poem…

Puts Skin on a Mystery
Seduces Us with Outlandishness
Cooks Up Dark Insight
Will (Not) Save Us
Doesn’t Dish
Impersonates a Tomato
Chooses the Apocalypse Behind Curtain #3
Assembles a Smashed Record for Posterity
Tries to Get Into It
Haunts

Tags