A selection of book titles from @vplgold, an anonymously-run Instagram account dedicated to “strange and unusual” titles available at the Vancouver Public Library.


Yes, I’m in Love with Lawn Bowling
All About Ontario Cupboards
Big Foot Stole My Wife!
General Relativity for Babies
All Dogs Have ADHD
101 Ways to Be a Long-Distance Super-Dad
Your Three-Year Old: Friend or Enemy
TEAM-dance: A Guide to Canine Freestyle
Old Bottles: How and Where to Find Them
Bread Sculpture: The Edible Art
Pigeon Lore
Holy Shit: Managing Manure to Save Mankind
Stuff Christians Like
Crafting with Cat Hair
Eat Bacon, Don’t Jog
Missed Periods and Other Grammar Scares
How to Raise Children at Home in Your Spare Time
“Why Do Only White People Get Abducted by Aliens?”
How to Teach Your Baby to Be Physically Superb
The Irish: Are They Real?
Airplane Yoga
Stories the Feet Have Told: Compression Massage
Foreskin’s Lament: A Memoir
Please God Let it Be Herpes
Biceps of Death
The Cat Who Sniffed Glue
Amish Hawaiian Adventures
The Lady Who Liked Clean Rest Rooms

