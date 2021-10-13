A selection of book titles from @vplgold, an anonymously-run Instagram account dedicated to “strange and unusual” titles available at the Vancouver Public Library.

Yes, I’m in Love with Lawn Bowling All About Ontario Cupboards Big Foot Stole My Wife! General Relativity for Babies All Dogs Have ADHD 101 Ways to Be a Long-Distance Super-Dad Your Three-Year Old: Friend or Enemy TEAM-dance: A Guide to Canine Freestyle Old Bottles: How and Where to Find Them Bread Sculpture: The Edible Art Pigeon Lore Holy Shit: Managing Manure to Save Mankind Stuff Christians Like Crafting with Cat Hair Eat Bacon, Don’t Jog Missed Periods and Other Grammar Scares How to Raise Children at Home in Your Spare Time “Why Do Only White People Get Abducted by Aliens?” How to Teach Your Baby to Be Physically Superb The Irish: Are They Real? Airplane Yoga Stories the Feet Have Told: Compression Massage Foreskin’s Lament: A Memoir Please God Let it Be Herpes Biceps of Death The Cat Who Sniffed Glue Amish Hawaiian Adventures The Lady Who Liked Clean Rest Rooms