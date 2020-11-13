Programming Language

A selection of BISAC codes added and removed in 2019. Each autumn, the Book Industry Study Group publishes an update to its book publishing subject codes, called BISAC subject headings, which are used in publisher metadata to classify books for retail sale in the US and English-speaking Canada. The codes are added, revised or deactivated based on requests from the publishing industry. See more at bisg.org/page/BISACedition. 


Incoming

Nature Therapy
Bitcoin & Cryptocurrencies
Search Engine Optimization
Blockchain
Internet of Things (IoT)
iOS
Quantum Computing
Voice Search & Digital Assistants
Taxidermy
Multiracial Families
Feminist
Civil War Era
Colonial America & Revolution
Nature & the Environment
Gilded Age
Polyamory
Cannabis & CBD
Entertainment Systems
Smart Home
Personal Safety & Self-Defense
Biracial & Multiracial Studies
Race & Ethnic Relations
Cybercrime


Outgoing

Calculators
CD-DVD Technology
Electronic Data Interchange
Wireless
Servers
Desktop Publishing
Keyboarding
DOS
Ada
BASIC
COBOL
FORTRAN
LISP
Pascal
Prolog
VBScript
Utilities
Site Directories
Application Development
Electronic Publishing
Online Services
Computerized Home & Entertainment

