Programming Language

A selection of BISAC codes added and removed in 2019. Each autumn, the Book Industry Study Group publishes an update to its book publishing subject codes, called BISAC subject headings, which are used in publisher metadata to classify books for retail sale in the US and English-speaking Canada. The codes are added, revised or deactivated based on requests from the publishing industry. See more at bisg.org/page/BISACedition.

Incoming Nature Therapy Bitcoin & Cryptocurrencies Search Engine Optimization Blockchain Internet of Things (IoT) iOS Quantum Computing Voice Search & Digital Assistants Taxidermy Multiracial Families Feminist Civil War Era Colonial America & Revolution Nature & the Environment Gilded Age Polyamory Cannabis & CBD Entertainment Systems Smart Home Personal Safety & Self-Defense Biracial & Multiracial Studies Race & Ethnic Relations Cybercrime

Outgoing Calculators CD-DVD Technology Electronic Data Interchange Wireless Servers Desktop Publishing Keyboarding DOS Ada BASIC COBOL FORTRAN LISP Pascal Prolog VBScript Utilities Site Directories Application Development Electronic Publishing Online Services Computerized Home & Entertainment