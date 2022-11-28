A selection of fanfiction tags from Archive of Our Own, an open-source repository for fanworks. To help readers find the kinds of stories they’re looking for, fanfic authors tag their works with keywords and phrases that are linked together in a complex metadata taxonomy by AO3 volunteers. Find more at archiveofourown.org/tags. Compiled by Kelsea O’Connor.

Time-Travel Shenanigans Dubiously Helpful Woodland Creatures Female-Led Reimagining of Dwarven Civilization Complete Lack of Olympics Knowledge Probable misrepresentation of how airports work Unrealistically Large Bathtub Vintage gay sadness Strangers to Bats to Lovers Derelict motor vehicles Author seeks own emotional catharsis Jokes About Socks Directly inspired by awful holiday movies Geese Science is explained badly Advanced Cuddling Gratuitous use of a Barenaked Ladies song Rural canadian queers CanCon The Mortifying Ordeal of Being Known Warning for cold oatmeal Strangers who Met in a Field to Coworkers to Friends to Lovers The Mortifying Ordeal Of Having A Podcast Accidental Baby Acquisition Pivotal cheesecake moments cruelty to houseplants Lunch As An Obstacle Graphic descriptions of a terrible suit being destroyed Behaving carelessly around expensive silk robes Tooth-Rotting Fluff Competitive Boyfriending Goose-typical violence horrific mangling of hockey facts Based on a Taylor Swift Song Historically Accurate Gay People The seemingly restorative powers of the Northern Lights Love language: reheated chicken The Inherent Romanticism of a Joint Retirement Fund Pastries as a love language Minor Character Death - Lamp Two-person love triangle Space Wives