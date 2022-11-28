Strangers to Bats to Lovers

A selection of fanfiction tags from Archive of Our Own, an open-source repository for fanworks. To help readers find the kinds of stories they’re looking for, fanfic authors tag their works with keywords and phrases that are linked together in a complex metadata taxonomy by AO3 volunteers. Find more at archiveofourown.org/tags. Compiled by Kelsea O’Connor. 


Time-Travel Shenanigans
Dubiously Helpful Woodland Creatures
Female-Led Reimagining of Dwarven Civilization
Complete Lack of Olympics Knowledge
Probable misrepresentation of how airports work
Unrealistically Large Bathtub
Vintage gay sadness
Derelict motor vehicles
Author seeks own emotional catharsis
Jokes About Socks
Directly inspired by awful holiday movies
Geese
Science is explained badly
Advanced Cuddling
Gratuitous use of a Barenaked Ladies song
Rural canadian queers
CanCon
The Mortifying Ordeal of Being Known
Warning for cold oatmeal
Strangers who Met in a Field to Coworkers to Friends to Lovers
The Mortifying Ordeal Of Having A Podcast
Accidental Baby Acquisition
Pivotal cheesecake moments
cruelty to houseplants
Lunch As An Obstacle
Graphic descriptions of a terrible suit being destroyed
Behaving carelessly around expensive silk robes
Tooth-Rotting Fluff
Competitive Boyfriending
Goose-typical violence
horrific mangling of hockey facts
Based on a Taylor Swift Song
Historically Accurate Gay People
The seemingly restorative powers of the Northern Lights
Love language: reheated chicken
The Inherent Romanticism of a Joint Retirement Fund
Pastries as a love language
Minor Character Death - Lamp
Two-person love triangle
Space Wives

