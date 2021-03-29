Touch of Death

Selected cause-of-death categories from the Cinemorgue, a wiki dedicated to tracking, by actor, how various TV and film characters died. See more on the Cinemorgue Wiki


apocalypse
black hole
brain removal
cannibalism
ceasing to exist
chestburster
constipation
crucifixion
defenestration
dinosaur attack
ejection into space
flatulence
head explosion
hiccups
karma
life-force draining
orgasm
overeating
petrification
time paradox
plague
planetary destruction
quicksand
rapid aging
spine removal
sunlight
touch of death
vampire bite
vaporization
vomiting
voodoo
walking
werewolf attack
wood chipper

