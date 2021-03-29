Selected cause-of-death categories from the Cinemorgue, a wiki dedicated to tracking, by actor, how various TV and film characters died. See more on the Cinemorgue Wiki.

apocalypse black hole brain removal cannibalism ceasing to exist chestburster constipation crucifixion defenestration dinosaur attack ejection into space flatulence head explosion hiccups karma life-force draining orgasm overeating petrification time paradox plague planetary destruction quicksand rapid aging spine removal sunlight touch of death vampire bite vaporization vomiting voodoo walking werewolf attack wood chipper