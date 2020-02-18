âcimowak / stories

From nipê wânîn. Published by Thistledown Press in 2017. 


uncle sits at the table
italy—he says
that’s where he left his finger
battlefields
lucky he didn’t lose his mind
he chuckles

auntie checks the kettle
wipes her dry hands—folds a dishtowel in a tight rectangle—pours
the tea

mom stirs her cup
quiet
except for the clink of metal
on kokom’s shiny white china

dad breaks his cookie
places a piece on his tongue—doesn’t chew
savoring the taste of chocolate

“go and play with the kids”
“she doesn’t want to miss anything”

uncle nods—begins his story again


nisis micisonâtikoh sonêpiw
italy itwêw
êkotê kâkî nakata ocîcîs
notinikêw askiy
takotani namôya omamitonêhicikan wanîtât
pahpîwikwêyiw

nisikos
pâhkwaham ocîciya
nahêkinam pâkwayâkanan
sikinam maskikiwapoy

nikâwiy itêham ominikwâcikan
kwâ mwâtan
têpiya kipêhtên nôhkom ominikwâcikana
ê-sêwêtahamih


nohtâwiy pâhkwênêsiw wîkîkasosa
otêyani apisîs ahêw
namôya mâmâkwamêw
kôkosimihko wâwîkistam

nitawi wîcimêtawêm awâsisak
namôya kikway nohtê pahtinam

nisis nânâmiskwêyêw
kîhtwam mâci âcimow

