âcimowak / stories

From nipê wânîn. Published by Thistledown Press in 2017.

stories uncle sits at the table italy—he says that’s where he left his finger battlefields lucky he didn’t lose his mind he chuckles auntie checks the kettle wipes her dry hands—folds a dishtowel in a tight rectangle—pours the tea mom stirs her cup quiet except for the clink of metal on kokom’s shiny white china dad breaks his cookie places a piece on his tongue—doesn’t chew savoring the taste of chocolate “go and play with the kids” “she doesn’t want to miss anything” uncle nods—begins his story again âcimowak nisis micisonâtikoh sonêpiw italy itwêw êkotê kâkî nakata ocîcîs notinikêw askiy takotani namôya omamitonêhicikan wanîtât pahpîwikwêyiw nisikos pâhkwaham ocîciya nahêkinam pâkwayâkanan sikinam maskikiwapoy nikâwiy itêham ominikwâcikan kwâ mwâtan têpiya kipêhtên nôhkom ominikwâcikana ê-sêwêtahamih nohtâwiy pâhkwênêsiw wîkîkasosa otêyani apisîs ahêw namôya mâmâkwamêw kôkosimihko wâwîkistam nitawi wîcimêtawêm awâsisak namôya kikway nohtê pahtinam nisis nânâmiskwêyêw kîhtwam mâci âcimow