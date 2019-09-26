Composite: Black Hole

From Near Miss. Published by Nightwood Editions in 2019. Laura Matwichuk’s poems have appeared in literary journals in Canada and the US. She was a finalist for the RBC Bronwen Wallace Award for Emerging Writers and shortlisted for Arc Poetry Magazine’s Poem of the Year. 


I’m supermassive: a black hole
into which billions of suns
have disappeared. Interstellar
magnet, collapsed object, feature-
less by design. Folks at Hubble
speculate about my malevolence,
futz around with digital renderings.
Nestled deep inside elliptical galaxy
NGC 4889, an egg-shaped swirl,
I sulk and wait, knowing what I know.
Whipped meringue monster
in a porcelain mixing bowl.
For now, all is quiet in squid-ink
oblivion—I’ve lost my appetite
for stars. Full of secrets, pent-up
anxiety, I want someone to know me.

